Kenya: 16 students in isolation after interacted with COVID-19 positive classmate

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

16 people have been isolated who have been interacted with a Form Four student of Muumandu Secondary School, Machakos County tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

The student was taken to his home at Kee village in Kaiti sub-county, Makueni County by the medical team. On October 22, the school principal, Patrick Mwangangi wrote a letter to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) stating that four of the teachers who taught the student had self quarantined for 14 days.

"The teachers' samples were taken for testing. Twelve students who shared classes and a dormitory with the boy were tested and put in isolation," read part of the letter.

He added that the medical officers were prompt in their response to prevent the virus from spreading. Within two days after the case was confirmed, the medical personnel had disinfected the school and also educated teachers and support staff on measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Machakos Health executive, Ancent Kituku affirmed the preparedness of schools within the county in regards to combating the virus. Kituku spoke to Nation and confirmed Covid-19 cases within two schools in the county. He, however, said all the patients are asymptomatic.

"I caution the public, especially those on social media, against publishing patients' names to prevent stigmatization and anxiety as this can lead to many other problems," Kituku said.

