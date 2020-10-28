Actor Soumitra Chatterjee very critical, doctors decide on dialysis

Doctors have decided to start dialysis on legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee as his health condition continued to be "very critical", doctors of the private hospital, where the thespian is undergoing treatment, said on Wednesday. The 85-year old has been "unconscious" since last week.

"Mr Chatterjee's health condition is more or less the same as it was in the last 48 hours. There is no new deterioration. "The haemologin and other parameters are stable, but his renal function is not... we have decided to go for dialysis to bring down the urea and creatinine levels. This will also improve his consciousness," they said.

The dialysis will be for a short duration, one of the doctors said. The ace actor's creatinine and urea levels have been on the rise since Monday, and nephrologists are also mulling the option of providing "renal replacement therapy support".

He is also suffering from secondary pneumonia. Chatterjee's lung functions are more or less stable and his ventilation parameter is also good, he said.

The critically acclaimed actor, the first Indian film personality to be awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres -- France''s highest civilian award -- was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19..