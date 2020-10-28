No decision yet on holding Vibrant Gujarat summit: Rupani

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled to be held in January next year has come under a cloud of uncertainty amid COVID-19 after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the government has not taken any decision on organising the gala event. The biennial summit serves as a platform for the Gujarat government to showcase the state's industrial development and invite global investments.

"We have not taken any decision about it as of now," Rupani said when asked by a reporter about the fate of the 10th edition of the high-profile summit in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The last Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was held in January 2019 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar and the 10th edition is scheduled at the same venue in January 2021.

The summit is a flagship government event for attracting investments in the state and it was started by Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat chief minister. Till now, as many as 1.70 lakh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gujarat. Of these, 3,704 patients have died, while 13,354 infected persons are still under treatment in the state.