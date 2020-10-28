Left Menu
Development News Edition

No decision yet on holding Vibrant Gujarat summit: Rupani

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled to be held in January next year has come under a cloud of uncertainty amid COVID-19 after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the government has not taken any decision on organising the gala event.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:27 IST
No decision yet on holding Vibrant Gujarat summit: Rupani

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit scheduled to be held in January next year has come under a cloud of uncertainty amid COVID-19 after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said the government has not taken any decision on organising the gala event. The biennial summit serves as a platform for the Gujarat government to showcase the state's industrial development and invite global investments.

"We have not taken any decision about it as of now," Rupani said when asked by a reporter about the fate of the 10th edition of the high-profile summit in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The last Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was held in January 2019 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar and the 10th edition is scheduled at the same venue in January 2021.

The summit is a flagship government event for attracting investments in the state and it was started by Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat chief minister. Till now, as many as 1.70 lakh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Gujarat. Of these, 3,704 patients have died, while 13,354 infected persons are still under treatment in the state.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall. The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that ...

Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 wickets in IPL

Mumbai Indians pacer Jaspreet Bumrah became the 16th cricketer to scalp 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL on Wednesday. The speedster achieved the feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Bumrah p...

Over 60 pc schoolchildren have access to smartphones, three-fourth receive family support: Report

Almost three quarter of all children receive some form of learning support from family members while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Annual Status of Education Report ASER, 2020, launched on Wednesday. The ...

Hospitals in Wisconsin, Texas under strain as COVID-19 cases surge

UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin has been rushing to convert available space into units for COVID-19 patients, as the states medical facilities struggle to keep pace with a surge in new infections.As part of the effort, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020