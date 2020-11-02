Chitrakoot-Banda range IG tests positive for COVID-19
"On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, were found positive for COVID-19," Chief Medical Officer, Banda, Dr ND Sharma said A total of 2,638 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district so far and 32 have died.
Chitrakoot-Banda zone Inspector General of Police, Satyanarain, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday
All those deputed at the IG's residence and office are being tested. "On Sunday 26 people, including IG Satyanarain, were found positive for COVID-19," Chief Medical Officer, Banda, Dr ND Sharma said
A total of 2,638 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district so far and 32 have died. Presently, there are 157 active patients in the district.
