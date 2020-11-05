Left Menu
Zimbabwe: Official busts myth that COVID-19 only affects people with HIV

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:45 IST
Zimbabwe: Official busts myth that COVID-19 only affects people with HIV
Representative image. Image Credit: Image: Twitter (@WHOAFRO)

Discrimination in parts of Zimbabwe is increasing due to false myths that only people living with HIV can get infected by COVID-19, according to a report by The Herald.

"Some people are sending wrong messages that COVID-19 only affects people with HIV, which is very wrong, he said. There is no scientific evidence to support that effect," Mashonaland Central National Aids Council provincial manager Edgar Muzulu said.

"What is known is that people with underlying conditions that weaken the immune system, especially older people are at risk of contracting COVID-19. This meeting is meant to equip representatives of the two groups with advocacy skills that will enable them to pass on correct information, clear misconceptions, and myths on the pandemic," he added.

He also pointed out challenges faced by people suffering from HIV due to inaccessibility to the nearest medical center amid COVID-19.

Talking on the issue the Mazowe District Aids co-ordinator Mercy Mudhombo made her stand on the stigma and said that it is wrong to say that COVID-19 only affects people with HIV. Muzulu also commented on the condition and said, "however, people living with HIV/AIDS, who are not on treatment and those not virally suppressed are more susceptible to contracting Covid-19." She also said, "age is a risk factor, therefore, elderly people who are also living with HIV/AIDS are at risk. A low CD4 count, recent opportunist infections, and high viral load clients are at high risk due to a compromised immune system."

