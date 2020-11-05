Health News Roundup: Russia's COVID-19 situation is alarming; Swiss coronavirus infections surpass 200,000 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Russia's COVID-19 situation is alarming but under control: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the coronavirus situation in Russia was alarming, but that it was nonetheless still under control. Russia reported 19,404 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, close to a record high that included 5,255 infections in Moscow and took the national tally to 1,712,858.

Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight

Having scraped money together following medical studies abroad, Somali doctor Abdullahi Sheikdon Dini opened Mogadishu's first advanced diagnostic laboratory in January. Its arrival could hardly have been better timed because, just two months later, the coronavirus epidemic reached the Horn of Africa country.

U.S. sets new record for increase in COVID-19 cases day after election

The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections and as hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients, according to a Reuters tally. Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases on Wednesday: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.

COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data

A summer dip in UK coronavirus infections has pushed back test results for AstraZenca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, leading the drugmaker to delay deliveries of shots to the UK government. Britain's vaccines chief said on Wednesday it would receive just 4 million doses of the potential vaccine this year, against initial estimates for 30 million by Sept. 30.

Swiss coronavirus infections surpass 200,000

Coronavirus infections rose by 10,128 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Thursday. The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 202,504 and the death toll rose by 62 to 2,337. Hospitalisations rose by 399 as the government deployed army personnel to help the hard-pressed health care system cope with the surge in admissions.

Merck to bolster cancer drug portfolio with VelosBio $2.75 billion deal

Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday it agreed to acquire privately held VelosBio for $2.75 billion in cash, in a move that will help it strengthen its cancer drug portfolio. VelosBio's lead investigational drug is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Londoners hit the town one last time before new lockdown

Londoners shrugged off a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and flocked to pubs and restaurants on Wednesday night, hours before the introduction of a new month-long lockdown across England. While the UK's death toll from the coronavirus rose on Wednesday by 492, the most since mid-May, London's Soho entertainment district was busy with revellers seeking one last night out before lockdown.

India sees early vaccine launch as AstraZeneca deliveries run late

India raced ahead with work on its coronavirus vaccine while Britain's AstraZeneca said its deliveries were running "a little bit late" as countries around the world sought to conquer the pandemic and rescue their economies. A vaccine is seen as the world's best bet for taming a virus that has infected more than 48 million people, led to more than 1.2 million deaths, roiled economies and disrupted billions of lives since it was first identified in China in December.

Delivery timetable for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine slips, UK official says

The timetable for delivery of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate has slipped, the UK's vaccine chief said, adding Britain will receive just 4 million doses of the shot this year. Britain had agreed in May to take 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed by Oxford University and licensed to AstraZeneca, with 30 million doses estimated for delivery by September 2020.

Bangladesh signs deal with India for 30 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Bangladesh signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India on Thursday to buy 30 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine is seen as one of the most advanced candidates in the race against the novel coronavirus.