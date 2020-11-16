Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai adopted targeted COVID-19 testing strategy: Officials

"We cannot force people to undergo COVID-19 tests, unless they have any symptoms or they are exposed to the virus," he said. Mumbai has seen 16,85,287 COVID-19 tests so far as against 49,91,585 tests conducted in Delhi, according to BMC's dashboard.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 20:46 IST
Mumbai adopted targeted COVID-19 testing strategy: Officials

Despite Mumbai and Delhi having almost the same positivity rate, civic officials here on Monday said the city does not require to increase its daily number of COVID-19 tests like in the national capital, which is witnessing a fresh wave of the infection. Testing strategies between the two cities also differ, the officials said, pointing out that while Delhi has adopted random testing methods, Mumbai is focusing on those showing symptoms or ones who are suspected to have come in contact with COVID-19 patients.

They said currently Mumbai is logging less than 1,000 cases daily, while Delhi is witnessing a third wave with over 6,000-7,000 coronavirus cases on single days. Probably, this is because Mumbaifollowed a more cautious unlock strategy, wherein its lifeline - suburban trains - continues to be off-bounds for a majority of commuters more than eight months on as against Delhis "liberal" attitude towards easing of curbs, said the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also, unlike the higher proportion of rapid antigen tests done in Delhi, Mumbai has relied largely on RT-PCR tests which are time consuming but considered more accurate, they said. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC, said currently they are conducting over 10,000 tests per day, mainly RT-PCR, and they have adopted a targeted testing strategy.

"We have been doing targeted testing instead of random testing since the beginning. "We are testing those who are have COVID-19-like symptoms and those who are exposed to the virus (like health workers and transport staff)," Kakani said.

Kakani said they have set up at least 10 free testing centres in each of the 24 civic wards and people also have an option of undergoing tests at private labs. "We cannot force people to undergo COVID-19 tests, unless they have any symptoms or they are exposed to the virus," he said.

Mumbai has seen 16,85,287 COVID-19 tests so far as against 49,91,585 tests conducted in Delhi, according to BMC's dashboard. Mumbai has so far clocked a tally of 2,69,130 cases, while 10,555 patients have succumbed to the infection. On the other hand, Delhi has recorded 4,85,405 infections and 8,900 fatalities till now (as on November 15).

According to the BMC's dashboard, Mumbai has per million tests of 1,29,562, whereas Delhi has 2,62,715, but both cities have a positivity rate of 15 per cent. Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of the Maharashtra government-appointed COVID-19 task force, Delhi has conducted more than 21,000 tests per day of which more than 50 per cent areantigen and the rest RT-PCR.

Mumbai has mainly focused on RT-PCR tests, he said. "Testing is based on positivity rate and what is important is to do RT-PCR tests, which is the gold standard.

"RT-PCR should be the general norm, while antigen should be reserved for people with very typical symptoms of COVID-19. If they test negative in antigen, then RT-PCR should be repeated on them," Pandit said..

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Islamists clash with Pakistani police in French cartoon protests

Thousands of supporters of a hardline Islamist party clashed with police on the main road into Pakistans capital city on Monday following protests over the recent use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in France, and several people were in...

African governance worsens for first time in a decade -survey

Africas governance performance worsened in 2019 for the first time in nearly a decade due to a broad deterioration in the areas of human rights, security and rule of law, according to a survey published on Monday. The Ibrahim Index of Afric...

UN human rights experts denounce ‘concerted attempt’ to erode civic space in Cambodia

In a statement, Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, said she was alarmed by credible reports that at least 21 human rights defenders have been subjected to threats, arbitrary arrests and detentions in...

Afghan man pleads not guilty to 2008 kidnapping of American journalist

An Afghan man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Manhattan federal court to six counts related to the 2008 kidnapping of a U.S. journalist and two Afghan nationals in Afghanistan.Haji Najibullah faces charges including kidnapping, hostage taki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020