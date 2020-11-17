COVID-19: 30 more deaths, 515 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday reported 30 more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 4,510, while 515 new cases took the infection tally to 1,42,597 in the state, as per a medical bulletin. There are 5,821 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases included Ludhiana (92), Jalandhar (76), Mohali (76) and Patiala (59). A total of 265 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,32,266, as per the bulletin.

Twenty critical patients are on ventilator support while 152 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 29,01,513 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.