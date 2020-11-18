Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate appears safe, induces immune response, preliminary study finds

While the average levels of neutralising antibodies induced by CoronaVac was lower than levels seen in people who have previously had COVID-19, the scientists still believe the formulation could provide sufficient protection against the virus based on their experience with other vaccines and data from animal model studies. Since the study only included healthy adults aged 18 to 59 years, the researchers said further studies will be needed to test the vaccine candidate in other age groups, as well as in people with pre-existing medical conditions.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:18 IST
Chinese COVID-19 vaccine candidate appears safe, induces immune response, preliminary study finds
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Results from an early-phase clinical trial of a Chinese vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, revealed that the formulation appears safe and induces an antibody response in healthy volunteers aged 18 to 59 years. According to the findings of the phase 1/2 randomised clinical trial, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the vaccine candidate could induce an antibody response in participants within 28 days of the first immunisation, by giving two doses 14 days apart.

The researchers, including those from the Jiangsu Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China, also found the optimum dose to generate the highest antibody responses, while taking account of side effects and production capacity. While the average levels of neutralising antibodies induced by CoronaVac was lower than levels seen in people who have previously had COVID-19, the scientists still believe the formulation could provide sufficient protection against the virus based on their experience with other vaccines and data from animal model studies.

Since the study only included healthy adults aged 18 to 59 years, the researchers said further studies will be needed to test the vaccine candidate in other age groups, as well as in people with pre-existing medical conditions. "Our findings show that CoronaVac is capable of inducing a quick antibody response within four weeks of immunisation by giving two doses of the vaccine at a 14 day interval," said Fengcai Zhu, joint lead author of the study, from the Jiangsu Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "In the longer term, when the risk of COVID-19 is lower, our findings suggest that giving two doses with a one month interval, rather than a two week interval, might be more appropriate for inducing stronger and potentially longer-lasting immune responses," Zhu added. In the current study, the scientists reported the results of the phase 1/2 clinical trial which included participants aged 18 to 59 years, and only people who did not have any history of infection with COVID-19. They said the participants had not travelled to areas with high incidence of the disease, and did not have signs of fever at the time of recruitment.

In the first phase, the scientists said 144 healthy volunteers were enrolled, who were split into two groups to receive one of two vaccination schedules -- either two injections given 14 days apart, or two injections given 28 days apart. Within each group, they said the participants were randomly assigned to receive either a low dose of the vaccine, a high dose, or a placebo. In the phase 1 trial, they said the overall incidence of adverse reactions was similar in the low- and high-dose groups at both vaccination schedules, with the most common symptom being pain at the injection site.

There was one case of severe allergic reaction within 48 hours of receiving the first dose, the scientists said, adding that it could be possibly related to vaccination. However, they said the participant was treated and recovered within three days, and did not experience a similar reaction after the second dose. The study noted that phase 2 of the trial was initiated when all participants in phase 1 had finished a 7-day observation period after their first dose. In this phase, the scientists said 600 healthy volunteers were enrolled in the study, who were separated into two groups for the 14-day and 28-day vaccination schedule, and then randomly assigned to receive either a low dose of the vaccine, a high dose, or placebo. Citing the limitations of the research, the scientists said the phase 2 trial did not assess T cell responses, which are another arm of the immune response to virus infections. Between the phase 1 and phase 2 trials, the researchers said there was no difference in reported side effects, however, they said the immune responses were much stronger in the second phase. "CoronaVac is one of many COVID-19 vaccine candidates that are being explored in parallel. There are a multitude of different vaccine technologies under investigation, each with their own advantages and disadvantages," said Gang Zeng, another co-author of the study from Sinovac Biotech, a biopharmaceutical company based in China. "CoronaVac could be an attractive option because it can be stored in a standard refrigerator between 2 and 8 degrees centigrade, which is typical for many existing vaccines including flu. The vaccine may also remain stable for up to three years in storage," Zeng said. However, he added that data from phase 3 studies will be crucial before any recommendations about the potential uses of CoronaVac could be made.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

'Tom and Jerry' trailer revives animated characters for live-action film

Warners Bros. Pictures has recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie which is scheduled for a 2021 theatrical premiere. According to Variety, the titular characters are animated in similar styles like the original te...

Walmart forecasts promising holiday season as online sales soar

Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it was optimistic about its holiday sales prospects in a pandemic-ridden year after the big-box retailer beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly results as Americans increasingly shift their spending online. ...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends birthday greetings to Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended birthday wishes to Congress leader Kamal Nath who turned 74 on Wednesday. Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mr Kamal Nath, Chouhan tweeted.Born on November...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.While oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020