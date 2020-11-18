Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head of England's test and trace told to self-isolate by her own app

Dido Harding, the head of England's COVID-19 test and trace system, has been told to self-isolate by her own mobile phone app.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:04 IST
Head of England's test and trace told to self-isolate by her own app
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dido Harding, the head of England's COVID-19 test and trace system, has been told to self-isolate by her own mobile phone app. "Nothing like personal experience of your own products ....got this overnight," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday above a graphic from her phone with the message 'You need to self-isolate'.

"Feeling well. Many hours of Zoom ahead," she added. Harding was appointed to run England's coronavirus tracing programme in May with the task of overseeing a team to locate contacts of those who tested positive for the virus.

However, there was criticism of her appointment because of her limited experience of health care and also as her husband, John Penrose, is a lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. Official figures showed last week that the proportion of contacts of positive cases reached by her system remained at record lows, with about 60% of contacts reached, well below the 80% target.

Her system has managed to reach Johnson, who was told to self-isolate on Sunday, and her husband, who received the same instruction from his phone app on Nov. 9.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nalco's board approves interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for ongoing fiscal

National Aluminium Co Ltd Nalco on Wednesday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 932.81 crore for the current financial year. The approval was given during the board...

Eightfold increase in tobacco smuggling during June-Oct 20 : FICCI CASCADE

India continues to be a target for tobacco smugglers in spite of several restrictions with an almost eightfold increase in the illegal activity, according to industry chamber FICCIs Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities ...

Poland reports record COVID-19 deaths for a single day

Poland reported a record 603 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours on Wednesday, but a senior official expressed optimism over a fall in new infections since restrictions were tightened.The health ministry reported 19,883 new ...

Accelerate Business Growth in Virtual World with XR central

XR Central XRC, headquartered in Gurgaon, is among Indias most trusted and leading XR Augmented, Virtual and Mixed reality based product solutions startup. XRC specializes in building immersive and interactive virtual spaces, learning and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020