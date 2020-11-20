COVID-19 infections have levelled off in England -ONS

The number of COVID-19 infections in England appears to have levelled off in recent weeks, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday. The ONS said daily COVID infections in England rose by an estimated 38,900 in the most recent week, to November 14, down from around 50,000 the week before.

"The incidence rate appears to have levelled off in recent weeks," it said in a statement. Overall prevalence of COVID-19 infections however rose to 1 in 80 people from 1 in 85 the previous week.