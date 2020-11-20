Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 infections have levelled off in England -ONS

The ONS said daily COVID infections in England rose by an estimated 38,900 in the most recent week, to November 14, down from around 50,000 the week before. "The incidence rate appears to have levelled off in recent weeks," it said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:45 IST
COVID-19 infections have levelled off in England -ONS
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The number of COVID-19 infections in England appears to have levelled off in recent weeks, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday. The ONS said daily COVID infections in England rose by an estimated 38,900 in the most recent week, to November 14, down from around 50,000 the week before.

"The incidence rate appears to have levelled off in recent weeks," it said in a statement. Overall prevalence of COVID-19 infections however rose to 1 in 80 people from 1 in 85 the previous week.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suffered loss of Rs 2,220 crore due to farmers' protest in Punjab: Railways

The Railways said on Friday it has suffered a loss of Rs 2,220 crore, including Rs 67 crore in passenger revenue, due to the ongoing protest by farmers against the Central farm reform laws. The protests, which began on September 24, have af...

Solar capacity addition falls 80 pc in Sep quarter: Report

India added just 438 megawatt MW solar capacity in September quarter 2020, down 80 per cent from the same period a year ago, according to a report. The countrys total solar installed capacity was at 37.4 gigawatt GW as of September 30, 202...

Muller credits Flick for 'dramatically' increasing Bayern Munich's 'share price'

Bayern Munichs Thomas Muller has credited manager Hansi Flick for dramatically increasing the share price of the club. If you imagine it like a share price, the value for both the team and for myself has gone up dramatically since Hansi too...

OYO to focus on 5 core markets amid COVID crisis, says group CEO

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes plans to focus on its five core markets -- India, Southeast Asia, Northern Europe, China and the US -- and not expand to new markets in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a top company official sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020