Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 205 ICU beds with ventilators available in Delhi, no vacancy in 60 hospitals

The national capital recorded 5,246 new infections on Wednesday, and the numbers are only expected to rise as dipping temperatures and worsening air quality are likely to aggravate respiratory ailments. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the total number of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city has increased from 16,172 to 18,252 between November 9 and 26.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:09 IST
Only 205 ICU beds with ventilators available in Delhi, no vacancy in 60 hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Delhi, the number of available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds equipped with ventilators reduced to 205 in the city on Thursday, with zero vacancy in at least 60 hospitals. The national capital recorded 5,246 new infections on Wednesday, and the numbers are only expected to rise as dipping temperatures and worsening air quality are likely to aggravate respiratory ailments.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the total number of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city has increased from 16,172 to 18,252 between November 9 and 26. Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "2080 beds including 1359 ICU beds increased for covid patients in Delhi hospitals in the last 15 days." The government has added 211 ICU beds with ventilators, taking the total number of such beds from 1,264 to 1,475 during the same period, according to figures cited in the tweet.

According to the online Corona dashboard of the Delhi government at 5.10 pm on Thursday, 205 COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilators were vacant in the city. Facilities which have no vacancy include Base Hospital Delhi Cantt, Northern Railway hospital, Sir Gangaram hospital, Batra hospital, VIMHANS, and Indraprastha Apollo hospital.

Of the over 100 hospitals offering COVID care in the city, at least 30 have less than five vacant beds. These include Lok Nayak hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu and Max Smart Gujarmal Modi hospital. While the number of vacant ICU beds with ventilators at RGSSH, a dedicated coronavirus facility under the Delhi government, has gone up from zero on November 19 to 42 on Thursday, the LNJP hospital and the RML Hospital, continue to face a bed crunch with only four and one vacancies respectively.

Seven of 71 ICU beds with ventilators were available at AIIMS Trauma Centre, and at the Safdarjung hospital, five such beds were available out of 69. From eight available beds on November 19, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has come down to zero vacancies.

Shortage of ICU beds has been among the major reasons behind the spike in COVID-19 deaths in the city, according to experts. The three Centre-run hospitals -- Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital -- are trying to increase the number of ICU beds as per the Union Health Ministry instructions, the RML Hospital's medical superintendent had said.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 8.49 per cent, the lowest since October 28, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,720 on Wednesday. The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11 when 85 fatalities linked to the disease were also registered.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nushrratt Bharuccha kickstarts shooting for horror-thriller 'Chhori'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha on Thursday marked the beginning of shooting for her upcoming horror thriller Chhori with a muhurat pooja. The Dream Girl actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the pooja session and another picture of her...

JNU professors urge Kovind to look into 'irregularities' in recruitment process

Eight professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging irregularities in appointment process at the School of Physical Sciences. They urged Kovind, who is the universitys visitor, to intervene...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharmas injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or no...

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020