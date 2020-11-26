PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India on November 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca and Oxford University for production of vaccine against COVID-19. The Prime Minister is expected to review the status of vaccine candidate against COVID-19 and its distribution mechanisms.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao told ANI that the Prime Minister will visit Serum Institute of India here on November 28 "to review the vaccine production and distribution preparation". Serum Institute is the largest producer of vaccines in the world by volume.

Rao said ambassadors of 100 countries are scheduled to visit Pune on December 4. They will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, he said. (ANI)