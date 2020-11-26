Left Menu
PM to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on Nov 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

"We have received a confirmation about PM Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India on Saturday," Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said. "The PM will arrive at the Pune airport at 12.30 pm on Saturday. He will attend the scheduled programme at the Serum Institute of India from 1 pm to 2 pm, where he will review the mechanism of COVID-19 vaccine production and its distribution," he said.

Ahead of the PM's visit, a Special Protection Group (SPG) team has arrived in the city for security arrangements and the local machinery, including the police, fire brigade, departments of revenue, PWD and health, are coordinating. On Tuesday, Rao said there was a possibility of the PM's visit to Pune, and if that happens, it would be aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanisms.

Rao had also informed that ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit the Serum Institute of India and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here on December 4..

