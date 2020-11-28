PM's visit to mfg facility further reinforces our commitment to health solutions: Bharat Biotech
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 17:47 IST
Bharat Biotech on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the company's manufacturing facility in Genome Valley in Hyderabad further reinforces its commitment towards scientific discovery and solving public health issues. Modi visited Bharat Biotech's facility located at Genome Valley and reviewed the progress of Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19 being developed by the company.
"The prime minister's visit serves as a great inspiration to our team, and further reinforces our commitment towards scientific discovery, solving public health issues, and the nation's fight against COVID-19," Bharat Biotech said in a statement. Currently, the phase-3 clinical trial of Covaxin is being conducted across India involving 26,000 participants. The vaccine will be produced in the Biosafety Level 3 production facility of the company, it added.
"We take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, regulators, our vaccine development partners, medical fraternity, medical investigators including hospitals for their relentless assistance and cooperation in the development of vaccines, also phase-3 clinical trials for Covaxin," it added.
