Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh be given priority in COVID-19 vaccination: CM to PM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making available COVID-19 vaccine, when it is approved for use, for free to the tribal-dominated state on priority, an official release said on Wednesday.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 18:43 IST
C'garh be given priority in COVID-19 vaccination: CM to PM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making available COVID-19 vaccine, when it is approved for use, for free to the tribal-dominated state on priority, an official release said on Wednesday. Extending gratitude to the PM for the Centre's support to the state, Baghel said Chhattisgarh is fully prepared for the implementation of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"Being a tribal-dominated state, Chhattisgarh should be given priority in the first phase of vaccination drive and the vaccine should be allocated for free," the CM stated. "The pandemic has resulted in stress and fear among people. It is our paramount duty to ensure peace and good health to every person in the country. As we all know, vaccination of COVID-19 is very important in prevention of the infection and related deaths," it said.

Baghel stated that Union Health Ministry had indicated that the vaccine was likely to be available in the near future, "which is a big achievement for humanity". Apart from health personnel, frontline workers of departments police, revenue, urban development and rural development and media persons will be covered under the vaccination drive in the state, he added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin orders Russia to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Wednesday to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus.Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses...

Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates UAE on its 49th National Day

Moscow Russia, December 2 ANISputnik Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday congratulated UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the countrys people on the 49th National Day, wishing bilateral cooperation to becom...

Billie Eilish shuts down body-shamers who called her 'fat'

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently spoke out to silence body shamers. According to Fox News, the 18-year-old usually makes headlines for her record-breaking hits, but back in October, she was the target of online trolls who w...

Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan tease 'Bhabhi' song from 'Coolie No 1'

By sharing stills and clips from their upcoming comedy-drama, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan on Wednesday teased the song Bhabhi from Coolie No. 1. The Kedarnath star took to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring Varu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020