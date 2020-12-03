Health News Roundup: UK approves COVID-19 vaccine in world first; US shortens quarantine guidance and more

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation program in history. Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain's medicine authority as a global win and a ray of hope for the end of the pandemic, though he recognized the logistical challenges of vaccinating an entire country of 67 million.

U.S. health agency shortens quarantine guidance following coronavirus exposure

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said a shorter quarantine period of seven days with a negative COVID-19 test and 10 days without a test would work for individuals showing no symptoms after virus exposure, providing alternatives to the current 14-day standard. The CDC said it still recommends a 14-day quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 as the best way to reduce its spread, calling the shorter options alternatives it hopes will increase compliance.

Canada review of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate should be done soon, says minister

Canadian health authorities should soon complete their regulatory review of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine candidate, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Wednesday. Hajdu posted her comment on Twitter shortly after Britain approved the candidate. Pfizer developed the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE.

U.N. drug agency loosens global controls on cannabis, following WHO advice

The U.N. drug agency's member states on Wednesday narrowly voted to remove cannabis from the most tightly controlled category of narcotic drugs, following the World Health Organization's recommendation to make research into its medical use easier. The annual Commission on Narcotic Drugs, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime's governing body, voted 27-25 with one abstention to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, a global text governing drug controls, a U.N. statement said.

India's coronavirus infections below 40,000 for fourth day in a row

According to the data released by India's health ministry, COVID-19 cases in the country stayed below 40,000 for a fourth straight day. India's daily rate of new cases has fallen since the south Asian nation reported record numbers through most of August and September.