New coronavirus infections in France remain on downward trend

French health authorities on Friday reported 11,221 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 12,696 on Thursday and 12,459 last Friday.

The total number of infections rose to 2.29 million.

France also reported 627 new deaths from coronavirus, including 282 in hospitals, compared to 324 in hospitals on Thursday. Friday's death toll also included 345 new deaths in retirement homes over a three-day period.

Also Read: French judges postpone Sarkozy trial over health of one of defendants