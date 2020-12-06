Coronavirus: 4,757 new cases in Maha; 7,486 recover, 40 die
Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI)Maharashtra reported 4,757 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's overall infection count to 18,52,266, the health department said. The death of 40 patients pushed the fatality count to 47,734, it said.
A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, while 17,23,370 people have recovered from the infection so far in the state, the department said in a statement. As many as 1,12,73,705 people have been tested till now.
There are 80,079 active cases in the state, it said.