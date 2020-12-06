Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 4,757 new cases in Maha; 7,486 recover, 40 die

The death of 40 patients pushed the fatality count to 47,734, it said.A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, while 17,23,370 people have recovered from the infection so far in the state, the department said in a statement. As many as 1,12,73,705 people have been tested till now.There are 80,079 active cases in the state, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 20:17 IST
Coronavirus: 4,757 new cases in Maha; 7,486 recover, 40 die
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI)Maharashtra reported 4,757 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's overall infection count to 18,52,266, the health department said. The death of 40 patients pushed the fatality count to 47,734, it said.

A total of 7,486 patients were discharged during the day, while 17,23,370 people have recovered from the infection so far in the state, the department said in a statement. As many as 1,12,73,705 people have been tested till now.

There are 80,079 active cases in the state, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infe...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 935pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

COVID-19 recoveries go past 5.72 lakh, new cases at 4,777

Keralas COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday crossed 5.72 lakh as 5,217 people recuperated from the disease and 4,777 new cases were reported, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The total virus caseload mounted to 6,36,392 and 60,924 are presentl...

COVID-19: Nagpur sees 308 cases, 11 deaths; 416 discharged

Nagpur district on Sunday saw 308COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,14,526, while 11 deaths increased the toll to 3,735, an official saidHe said 416 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,05,154The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020