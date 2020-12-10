Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM lauds state's COVID management, teamwork

It could be made possible due to effective health management and an exemplary teamwork, he said while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh - an initiative drive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here.Pointing out that developed countries such as the US have registered a COVID death rate of eight per cent and even the developed states in the country have seen 3-5 per cent patients succumbing to the disease, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has recorded a death rate of 1.04 per cent among coronavirus patients.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:10 IST
UP CM lauds state's COVID management, teamwork

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Thursday that the state is on the anvil to post victory after a decisive battle against COVID-19 and this was made possible due to effective health management and an exemplary teamwork. ''We are about a month away from the COVID vaccine while the state has already contained the pandemic. It could be made possible due to effective health management and an exemplary teamwork,'' he said while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the ''Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh - an initiative'' drive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Pointing out that developed countries such as the US have registered a COVID death rate of eight per cent and even the developed states in the country have seen 3-5 per cent patients succumbing to the disease, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has recorded a death rate of 1.04 per cent among coronavirus patients. The COVID management of the state has received huge praise from the World Health Organization and there should be a research paper on this, he added.

Teamwork pays rich dividends and medical institutes such as the AIIMS should also realise their role in this regard, the chief minister said. Stressing on the importance of field research, he said the research work carried out in the field is always better than what is achieved in laboratories.

Treatment is always the last resort and success lies in the prevention of a disease, Adityanath said, adding, ''If we could contain the deadly Japanese Encephalitis after four decades of its menace, it was due to some effective preventive measures. The same applies to COVID and there is no scope for carelessness.'' The AIIMS can set an example in this regard, he said. The chief minister lashed out at the previous governments in the state for allegedly neglecting the menace of JE and concentrating on their vote banks instead.

''The JE was prevalent in 38 districts since 1977,'' he said, adding that there used to be 600-1,200 deaths due to the disease every year, which has now come down to 21-25 due to some innovative steps taken after he became the chief minister. ''We have controlled polio and now we can eradicate TB as well,'' Adityanath said.

He reminded the medical fraternity that Gorakhpur has the responsibility of about five crore people spread over the Gorakhpur and Basti divisions, eastern and northern Bihar and Nepal. Earlier, the chief minister was welcomed by Professor Surekha Kishor, Director, AIIMS-Gorakhpur.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democracy in India a means of resolving differences along with governance: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, said that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance. Democracy in India...

U.S. FDA advisers wrestle with ethical issues linked to authorizing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meeting on Thursday to weigh authorizing Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine for emergency use were wrestling with when people in the clinical trial who received a placebo sho...

UP CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of Gorakhpur Link Expressway project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Thursday to conclude the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project within the scheduled time-frame and directed for completing the land acquisition process for it on priority. Reviewin...

Films of Sikh bravery on LED screens inspire protesting farmers at Singhu border

By Aashique Hussain Films on Sikh bravery are being shown on LED screens at the Singhu border on Thursday to inspire the protesting farmers.Iqbal Singh of the Delhi Gurdwara Committee said, People have come from different places. If they wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020