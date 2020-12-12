Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:54 a.m.

Puducherry posted 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 37,444. 11:48 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging. 11:45 a.m. On his birthday, World Cup hero Yuvraj hopes for swift resolution to farmers' issues and urged people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus as the country continues its fight against the pandemic.

11:14 a.m. US President-elect Joe Biden has urged Americans to have confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine developed by first-rate scientists without political influence, after it was allowed for emergency use in the country, worst-hit by the pandemic.

10:40 a.m. Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,11,177 as 174 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.

10:06 a.m. The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 98,26,775 and the death toll climbed to 1,42,628 with the virus claiming 442 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

9:34 a.m. The US has given a final nod for the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for its use in the country worst-hit by the pandemic, with the first dose set to be administered in less than 24 hours.

3:00 a.m. South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has come under fire after he said coronavirus vaccines currently causing some euphoria across the world ''emanate from the devil''.