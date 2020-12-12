Left Menu
Development News Edition

With COVID-19 vaccine ready for distribution, U.S. FDA's Hahn ready for his shot

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:11 IST
With COVID-19 vaccine ready for distribution, U.S. FDA's Hahn ready for his shot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With shots of Pfizer Inc.'s and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine ready to be distributed after the United States authorized it on Friday, Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn said he was ready for a vaccination as soon as available.

Hahn, speaking during a press conference, defended the fastest-ever vaccine process, saying the agency did not sacrifice safety in return for speed.

He also described as inaccurate press reports that said President Donald Trump's administration had threatened to fire him if the FDA did not approve the authorization by a certain date.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2125 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Fc Goa in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Explosive Pant, composed Vihari and stylish Gill stake claim as ...

Bihar BJP to launch campaign in support of new farm laws from Sunday

Bihar BJP will launch a 13-day campaign from Sunday in support of the new farm laws and hold meetings with farmers across the state to make the farming community aware of the Centres agriculture reform measures. Addressing a press conferenc...

Riot in Maha village as man held for harassing woman gets bail

Police in Sillod in Maharashtras Aurangabad district had to fire rubber bullets and four revolver rounds to control a mob protesting against bail being given to a man accused of harassing a local woman, an official said on Saturday. The mob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020