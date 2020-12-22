Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland clearly in the grip of third COVID-19 wave - health chiefs

The officials said that the variant has not been detected in Ireland but cannot exclude the possibility that it is already in the country given the close travel ties with its closest neighbour, including the return of thousands of Irish people living in Britain for the Christmas holidays in recent days.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-12-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 00:47 IST
Ireland clearly in the grip of third COVID-19 wave - health chiefs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ireland is in the grip of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and a rapid acceleration in the growth of cases is of very grave concern, senior health officials said on Monday. Ireland has the lowest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the European Union after moving early in October to temporarily shut shops, bars and restaurants. Unlike much of Europe, they have largely been open again during December.

However cases have risen rapidly in recent days with more than 700 daily cases reported in successive days for the first time since late October, almost doubling the five-day average to 616 in the space of just four days. "This is clearly a rapidly increasing incidence in what is now a third wave happening much, much sooner after the last one," Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan told a news conference.

"It's really important that people stay at home. The situation has changed and is changing very, very quickly." Ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss new constraints. Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday that restaurants and pubs were likely to be shut before New Year's Eve and household mixing limited. National broadcaster RTE reported on Monday that this could be brought forward to Christmas Eve.

The head of Ireland's COVID-19 modeling group, Philip Nolan, said that case numbers were growing by at least 5-7% per day and, "of particular concern, across all age groups". The number of people in Ireland infected by someone who has COVID-19 - the so-called reproduction number - could be as high as 1.5 to 1.6 as a result, he added.

The discovery of a highly infectious new strain of the virus in Britain has forced many countries, including Ireland, to close their borders to Britain. The officials said that the variant has not been detected in Ireland but cannot exclude the possibility that it is already in the country given the close travel ties with its closest neighbour, including the return of thousands of Irish people living in Britain for the Christmas holidays in recent days.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

FEATURE-Price of marriage pushes land out of reach in Sri Lanka

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunman shot dead after firing at Israeli police in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli police shot dead a man who had fired a gun towards officers in Jerusalems Old City on Monday, police said.Palestinian and Israeli media identified the man as a Palestinian from near the city of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Ban...

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

Apple Inc is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.The iPhone makers aut...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden team weighs deportation relief for more than 1 million Hondurans, Guatemalans -sources

The incoming Biden administration is considering a plan to shield more than a million immigrants from Honduras and Guatemala from deportation after the countries were battered by hurricanes in November, three people familiar with the matter...

Soccer-Seven positive in latest round of Premier League COVID-19 tests

Seven individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the last round of tests conducted between Dec. 14-20 on 1,569 Premier League players and staff, the league said on Monday. The league did not name the people who tested positive or their clu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020