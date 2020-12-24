France reports 14,929 new COVID cases, 276 more deaths in past 24 hours

France registered 14,929 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 276 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry data published on Wednesday.

France now has a total of around 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and 61,978 deaths from the respiratory disease since the pandemic began early this year.

