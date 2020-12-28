Left Menu
1,005 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 1,005 new coronavirus infections while 1,074 recoveries on Monday, according to the state government's bulletin.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu reported 1,005 new coronavirus infections while 1,074 recoveries on Monday, according to the state government's bulletin. 11 patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 12,080.

At present, there are 8,867 active coronavirus cases and 7,94,228 people discharged from the disease in the state. India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)As many as 21,131 recoveries and 279 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.The total number of active cases stands at 2,77,301 while total recoveries are at 97,82,669 and the cumulative death toll stands at 1,47,901. (ANI)

