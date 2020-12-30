Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

France launched its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out on Sunday, along with other European Union nations. Guetta said he hoped for an end to the pandemic in 2021 and one big, mad party.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:30 IST
Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Year's Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations over nearly two decades with artists such as Akon, J Balvin, Nicki Minaj and Kelly Rowland, is raising money for UNICEF and French charity Les Restos du Coeur, which provides food and meals to people in need.

"I'm going to do the vaccine, and I hope people are going to do it too because I don't see any other way to go out of this situation," Guetta told Reuters ahead of recording the gig. France, with 2,57 million cases and more than 64,000 dead, is one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe and in the world by the pandemic.

But the French are among the most sceptical about vaccines in the world, with opinion polls showing less than half the population intends to get a COVID shot. France launched its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out on Sunday, along with other European Union nations.

Guetta said he hoped for an end to the pandemic in 2021 and one big, mad party. "I want to tell them (my fans) that we are about to witness the craziest party year of our lifetime because the minute it's going to be open, you know, it's going to be amazing", he said.

The Paris gig is part of the 'United at Home' charity initiative the DJ launched earlier this year. Guetta has already performed two charity concerts in 2020, raising $1.5 million.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 3-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as it battles a winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. The British gov...

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Years Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations...

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 provisional against US dollar....

European stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as UKs approval of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and large-scale vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy next year.The pan-Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020