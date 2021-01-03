Lt Governor hails nod for use of 2 indigenous vaccines

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has expressed happiness over two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines being approved for emergency use.

In her Twitter handle, the former IPS officer said,'' It will make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India.'' She said, ''This also shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat at the root of which is care and compassion.''