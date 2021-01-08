Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seychelles to start vaccinations with Chinese-made Sinopharm

The Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday with the 50,000 doses it has of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine.Health Minister Peggy Vidot told reporters on Thursday that political leaders will be first to be vaccinated, then health workers, the Seychelles News Agency reported.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:18 IST
Seychelles to start vaccinations with Chinese-made Sinopharm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles says it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday with the 50,000 doses it has of the Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine.

Health Minister Peggy Vidot told reporters on Thursday that political leaders will be first to be vaccinated, then health workers, the Seychelles News Agency reported. President Wavel Ramkalawan has said he will be the first to get the vaccine.

The Sinopharm vaccines are a donation from the United Arab Emirates, the news agency reported. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting the Seychelles on Friday at the end of a five-country African tour.

Next in line for vaccinations will be essential workers, then people with a chronic illness, then people over age 65, the news agency reported. The health minister said children under 18 will not be in this first round of vaccinations.

The government has said the vaccinations are not mandatory, but public health commissioner Jude Gedeon told reporters the aim is to vaccinate some 70 per cent of the population to achieve herd immunity, the news agency reported.

The Seychelles has a population of nearly 100,000. The country has had just 420 confirmed virus cases including one death.

China late last month authorized the Sinopharm vaccine, its first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine, for general use, a day after the state-owned company announced that preliminary data from late-stage trials had shown it to be 79.3 per cent effective.

The Sinopharm vaccine, like the AstraZeneca one, could be easier for countries around the world to handle since they can be stored at normal fridge temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures fell 1.36 per cent to Rs 50,214 per 10 gram on Friday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for February delivery declined Rs 690, or 1.36 per cent, to Rs 50,21...

Data shows 2020 was Europe's warmest year on record

2020 was the warmest year in Europe since records began, according to data published on Friday by the EU climate monitoring service.Last year topped the previous temperature record in Europe 2019 by a whopping 0.4 degrees Celsius 0.72 Fah...

Indonesia reports new daily COVID-19 record, total cases top 800,000

Indonesia reported on Friday a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases for the third successive day with 10,617 infections, bringing the total to over 800,000, data from the countrys COVID-19 tadk force showed.The Southeast Asia biggest c...

Philippines logs 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 484,000

Manila Philippines, January 8 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Friday reported 1,776 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countrys total tally to 483,852. The death toll climbed to 9,364 after eight more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021