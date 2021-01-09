Two UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, samples sent to Delhi

Two people who recently returned to Kashmir from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, officials said here on Saturday.

The travellers returned to the valley on Friday and their samples tested positive for COVID-19, Director Health, Kashmir, Samir Matoo told PTI.

He said the patients have been admitted at the JLNM Hospital here and their samples have been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to determine whether they are carrying the new strain of the virus.

''It will only be known whether they are carrying the new strain or not after the results from Delhi come,'' he said.

The number of people infected with the new UK-linked variant of coronavirus has gone up to 90 in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.

