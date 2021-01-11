Monitor poultry farms, zoos to contain bird flu, says PM Modi as virus spreads to 10 states

Left Menu
In view of the spread of bird flu across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said as the virus is being detected in several states, and poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of the disease.

Updated: 11-01-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to the chief minister of all the states on the issue of COVID-19 on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the spread of bird flu across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said as the virus is being detected in several states, and poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of the disease. "Bird flu has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, UP, MP, Delhi and Maharashtra. Poultry farms, zoos, water bodies have to be constantly monitored to control the spread of bird flu," said Prime Minister Modi while interacting the chief ministers of the all the states ahead of the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme.

This comes as 10 states have so far reported confirmed cases of bird flu in the country. Prime Minister Modi also asked all states to remain on alert to contain the spread of the disease. "To tackle bird flu, an action plan has been prepared by the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Husbandry ministry, which we need to follow judiciously. District magistrates will play a major role in the fight against the virus. All those states which have so far not reported any cases of bird flu will have to stay alert," he added.

Prime Minister further asked the state governments to ensure that no misinformation is spread about the disease. According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, states have been requested to build awareness among the public and avoid the spread of misinformation. States/ UTs have been requested to increase surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, along with proper disposal of carcass and strengthening of bio-security in poultry farms.

"Secretary DAHD requested State Animal Husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities for close vigilance of the disease status and avoid any chances of humans contracting it," the ministry said. (ANI)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

