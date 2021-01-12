China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases vs 103 a day earlier

China reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 11, down from 103 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 40 of the 42 local infections were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing and the worst-hit region in the latest spike in new cases.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 81 from 76 cases a day earlier.

