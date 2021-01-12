Fire: Maha governor to visit Bhandara hospital on Jan 13

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyariwill on Wednesday visit the Bhandara general hospital, where10 newborns lost their lives in a fire on January 9, anofficial release said on Tuesday.

Koshyari embarked on a six-day tour of Nagpur andBhandara districts in east Maharashtra on Tuesday, it said,adding that the governor reached Nagpur in evening.

Ten babies died after the fire broke out on Saturdayat the Special Newborn Care Unit of the four-storeyed districthospital in Bhandara district town, about 62 kms from Nagpur.

PTI CLSNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)