Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai blood donations plummet over coronavirus infection fears

The government has urged people to stay home until the outbreak is contained, while universities and companies that normally host blood drives have put donation programmes on hold. "This is most intense crisis ever," said Piyanun Kumkrong, assistant director for donor recruitment at the National Blood Centre.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:32 IST
Thai blood donations plummet over coronavirus infection fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand's Red Cross Society appealed for people to give blood on Wednesday as donations hit a record low, with volumes collected halved amid public concern about getting infected with the coronavirus.

Thailand is fighting a second wave of infections after an outbreak found a month ago among migrant workers, which led to cases more than doubling to 10,991 and reaching more than half of the country's provinces. The government has urged people to stay home until the outbreak is contained, while universities and companies that normally host blood drives have put donation programmes on hold.

"This is most intense crisis ever," said Piyanun Kumkrong, assistant director for donor recruitment at the National Blood Centre. "Usually we get 2,200 units per day," she told Reuters, adding that the centre had received just 394 units on Wednesday because donors were concerned about being infected with COVID-19.

On average, donations have been down by 700-900 units. If the trend continues, hospitals will have to postpone surgeries outside of emergencies, Piyanun said.

The centre in a statement said it did not have enough plasma for 340 hospitals in Thailand. It is appealing on social media for people to come forward and donate blood. "Plasma donations are needed urgently for surgery and paediatric patients with blood diseases such as anaemia, thalassemia, and haemophilia," the centre said.

Also Read: Thailand confirms 250 new coronavirus infections

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Don't tout investment services to EU clients, watchdog warns banks in Britain

Some UK-based banks are dodging a ban on offering investment services to EU-based customers by using advertising, the blocs regulator said on Wednesday, warning of possible legal action over such questionable practices. Britain left the Eur...

DP World donates 5,000 PPE kits, 33,000 masks to Mumbai Police

Global logistics services provider DP World has donated 5,000 Personal Protective Equipment PPE Kits and 33,000 W95 masks to Mumbai Police as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.The PPE kits, which were distributed by DP Worlds Managing Directo...

WRAPUP 1-Waiting for spring? Europe extends, tightens lockdown

Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns on Wednesday over fears about a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, with vaccinations not expected to help much for another two to three months.Italy...

NIA files charge sheet against three in murder case of Hindu Takht leader in Ludhiana in 2017

The NIA on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against three persons in relation to the killing of Hindu leader Amit Sharma in Ludhiana in 2017, terming it as an act of terrorism. The NIA alleged that the killing was a consp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021