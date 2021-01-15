Gujarat: 535 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Gujarat recorded 535 freshcoronavirus cases and only three deaths in the last 24 hours,a state health official said on Friday evening.

The caseload thus went upto 2,54,849 while the deathtoll in Gujarat due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,360.

As many as 738 coronavirus patients were givendischarge from different hospitals.

While the government has stopped disclosing the dailytest figure, as many as 1,01,01,064 persons have been testedso far.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,54,849, new cases 535, death toll 4,360, discharged2,43,639, active cases 6,850 and people tested so far1,01,01,064.

