Left Menu
Development News Edition

243 centres readied for vaccination drive in Karnataka

Total number of 243 centres has been prepared for the first phase of vaccination drive across the state on January 16, including 10 centres in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:22 IST
243 centres readied for vaccination drive in Karnataka
arnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Total number of 243 centres has been prepared for the first phase of vaccination drive across the state on January 16, including 10 centres in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, in Bengaluru Medical College, K Sudhakar added.

He was speaking to the media after holding a video conference with district health officers regarding the vaccination drive. Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine will be distributed in 237 centres and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in 6 centres in Bellary, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar and Davanagere the minister said.

Total 7,17,439 health warriors will be vaccinated in the initial phase and we are aiming to vaccinate 24,300 people on the first day itself. We have 8,14,500 doses of vaccine and the initial phase is expected to complete within a week said the Minister. He added that there will be emergency medical service available at the site of vaccination if, any side effect occurs to anybody. People are being misled by the rumours spreading in social media. Only information provided in official government handles are authenticated, he said. People are requested to take the vaccine without any fear, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCP leader Khadse appears before ED in 2016 land deal case

Former Minister and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Eknath Khadse on Friday morning arrived at Enforcement Directorate ED office in Mumbai after he was summoned by the agency in connection to a land deal in Pune. The case date backs t...

U'khand all set to join COVID-19 vaccination drive

Uttarakhand is all geared up to join the first phase of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination programme that begins on Saturday. Vaccination sessions will be held at 34 health centres spread over 13 districts of the state with 100 healthcare...

French mortality rate rose 9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

Frances overall mortality rate in 2020, inflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was nine percent higher than in the previous two years, provisional data released by statistics institute INSEE showed on Friday.INSEE said that on Jan. 15, a total ...

WRAPUP 2-European vaccine shipments fall short as Turkey, China race ahead

Some EU nations are receiving fewer than expected doses of coronavirus vaccines as U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer slows shipments, while Turkey, China and Indonesia race ahead with inoculations to stem surging worldwide infections. Six EU ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021