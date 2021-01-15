243 centres readied for vaccination drive in Karnataka

Total number of 243 centres has been prepared for the first phase of vaccination drive across the state on January 16, including 10 centres in Bengaluru, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, in Bengaluru Medical College, K Sudhakar added.

He was speaking to the media after holding a video conference with district health officers regarding the vaccination drive. Serum Institute's Covishield vaccine will be distributed in 237 centres and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in 6 centres in Bellary, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikmagalur, Chamarajnagar and Davanagere the minister said.

Total 7,17,439 health warriors will be vaccinated in the initial phase and we are aiming to vaccinate 24,300 people on the first day itself. We have 8,14,500 doses of vaccine and the initial phase is expected to complete within a week said the Minister. He added that there will be emergency medical service available at the site of vaccination if, any side effect occurs to anybody. People are being misled by the rumours spreading in social media. Only information provided in official government handles are authenticated, he said. People are requested to take the vaccine without any fear, he added. (ANI)

