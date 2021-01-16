Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two U.S. military bases in S.Korea shelter in place as coronavirus curbs extended nationwide

"Out of an abundance of caution to protect the force, we have enacted several measures at both installations to ensure we have the necessary time and resources available to complete our thorough contact tracing," USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said in a Facebook post on Friday. The new cluster was reported as COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to U.S. troops in the country.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-01-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 07:11 IST
Two U.S. military bases in S.Korea shelter in place as coronavirus curbs extended nationwide

The U.S. Forces in Korea (USFK) said on Saturday it has imposed a shelter-in-place order on two of its largest bases - U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan and Camp Humphreys - until Tuesday after a cluster of coronavirus infections. Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, is the largest U.S. military base overseas, housing the USFK headquarters and thousands of troops, civilian workers, and their family members.

It was not immediately clear how many cases have been reported at the two bases, but USFK said six people tested positive on Friday. The command has been relatively successful in keeping infections down to a handful. "Out of an abundance of caution to protect the force, we have enacted several measures at both installations to ensure we have the necessary time and resources available to complete our thorough contact tracing," USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The new cluster was reported as COVID-19 vaccines are being administered to U.S. troops in the country. The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 580 new cases of novel coronavirus infection as of midnight on Friday, bringing total infections to 71,820, with 1,236 deaths.

More than 60% of the domestically transmitted cases have been from Seoul and its neighbouring areas, where about half of the nation's 52 million people live. South Korea will extend current social distancing guidelines in the densely populated capital and surrounding areas for another two weeks as they have significantly curtailed infections, Yonhap news agency said on Saturday, citing South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

While continuing the restrictions, which include a ban on private gatherings of more than four people and shutting down most establishments and shops at 9 p.m., some venues that have been forced to close, such as gyms and karaoke bars, will resume operation if they apply strict prevention measures, Chung said. Health authorities are scheduled to give details about the prevention measures at 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

South Korea, which has stopped short of a complete lockdown or stay-at-home order, has experienced its biggest wave of infections in recent weeks, with a record 1,241 cases in one day during the Christmas holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Ralph Lauren drops sponsorship of Thomas after he uses homophobic slur

Apparel company Ralph Lauren said on Friday that they were discontinuing their sponsorship of 13-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas after he used a homophobic slur during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii last ...

SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Day 2, 4th Test

Scoreboard on day two of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Saturday.Australia first innings Overnight 2745 David Warner c R Sharma b M Siraj 1 Marcus Harris c W Sundar b S Thakur 5 Marnus Labuschagne c R Pant b T Natarajan...

EXCLUSIVE-Canada's Couche-Tard drops $20 bln Carrefour takeover plan after French govt opposition-sources

Canadas Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its 16.2 billion euro 19.6 billion bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after the takeover plan ran into stiff opposition from the French government, two sources familiar with the matter...

Indian national pleads guilty in robocall scam case worth USD8 million

An Indian national has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and identity theft in connection with an overseas robocall scam that defrauded thousands in the US, mostly elderly people, of nearly USD8 million, the Department of Justice said.Shehzadkha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021