Woman sanitation worker gets the first shot in Telangana as COVID-19 vaccination programme begins

Woman sanitation worker gets the first shot in Telangana as COVID-19 vaccination programme beginsPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 13:01 IST
Amid cheers, a woman sanitationworker received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at ahospital here as the exercise was launched in Telangana onSaturday.
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy andTelangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender formally launchedthe vaccination programme at the state-run Gandhi Hospitalhere.
The woman sanitation worker was administered the shotamid cheers by those present at the Gandhi Hospital afterPrime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on theoccasion of the vaccine roll out concluded.
The vaccination campaign also began simultaneously atvarious other locations in the state where state ministers andother public representatives were present.
Rajender said work was on to administer vaccines at 144centres in the state on Saturday with 30 people each slated toreceive the shot there.
The state government has invited the participation ofpublic representatives from village 'sarpanches' to ministersin the vaccination programme to spread awareness among peopleabout the exercise.
