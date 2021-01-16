Italy reports 475 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 16,310 new cases

Italy reports 475 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 16,310 new casesReuters | Rome | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:51 IST
Italy reported 475 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, against 477 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,310 from 16,146.
Italy has registered 81,800 COVID-19 deaths since the virus came to light last February, the second-highest toll in Europe and the sixth-highest in the world.
The country has also reported 2.369 million cases to date, the health ministry said.
