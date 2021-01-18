Left Menu
China reports 109 new COVID-9 cases in mainland, same as day earlier

Mainland China reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 17, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The data excludes cases from Macau and Hong Kong, which are Chinese cities but report new cases independently, and self-ruled Taiwan which China claims as its own.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-01-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 06:03 IST
Mainland China reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 17, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 93 of the new cases were local infections, 54 of which were reported in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, and another 30 in Jilin province in northeastern China.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 115 from 119 cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China is 89,336, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635. The data excludes cases from Macau and Hong Kong, which are Chinese cities but report new cases independently, and self-ruled Taiwan which China claims as its own.

