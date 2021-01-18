Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU insists virus shots will remain voluntary

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:09 IST
EU insists virus shots will remain voluntary

The European Union sought Monday to ease concerns that citizens might be obliged to get shots against the coronavirus before they're allowed to travel, as debate swirls over the use of vaccination certificates to help reopen tourism across the 27-nation bloc.

The European Commission has been weighing a Greek proposal to issue vaccination certificates to help get travelers to their vacation destinations more quickly and avoid another disastrous summer for Europe's tourism sector.

Greece plans to issue digital vaccination certificates to each person inoculated against COVID-19. EU heads of state and government are due to discuss the proposal at a video-summit on Thursday.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic insisted that “vaccination is voluntary.” He noted that some people cannot be inoculated for health reasons while others might simply object.

“We are taking all the precautions that we would not create any ground for different treatment of these people, or any kind of limitations of their rights,” he told reporters after taking part in videoconference talks between European affairs ministers.

Sefcovic said the priority now must be to gather data about the disease and its treatment on digital platforms on a Europe-wide scale so that health experts can compare the way the virus mutates, how the vaccines are working and whether testing standards are harmonized across the 27 member countries.

“We need to make sure that the data would be collected electronically in respect of all data privacy rules and it should be done on interoperable platforms so we can share the data,” he said, adding that it's need to assess the “efficiency of the vaccines, for the evaluation of the whole vaccination process.” Vaccinations have started across the 27-nation EU, but it is unclear what proportion of the population will be vaccinated in time for the summer holiday season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK "very concerned" over running of British Virgin Islands - Raab

Britain is very concerned about governance in the British Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that there were concerns about its susceptibility to organised crime.The British Vi...

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 1, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

Canada OKs return of Boeing 737 Max aircraft

The Boeing 737 Max can return to Canadian airspace beginning Wednesday, officials said, concluding nearly two years of government review after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide.Transport ...

Sports News Roundup: Knicks cruise in rout of Celtics; Davis Cup Finals to take place over 11 days and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Vanderbilts Fuller invited to attend Biden inaugurationVanderbilt Commodores Sarah Fuller, who in November became the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference American football game, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021