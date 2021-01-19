Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic detects UK coronavirus variant, to maintain lockdown measures

"(Our response) is to maintain the measures, vaccination, and try to inoculate as soon as possible, especially that part of population which is the most vulnerable," Blatny said. The minister said the government would keep lockdown measures, including the closure of nearly all schools and most shops, in place despite signs that the number of new cases was easing, with the aim of sharply reducing the load on hospitals.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-01-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 00:11 IST
Czech Republic detects UK coronavirus variant, to maintain lockdown measures
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech Republic has confirmed the detection of the new, more transmissible variant of coronavirus first found in Britain, the country's National Institute of Public Health said on Monday.

A spokeswoman said the mutation had been proven in part of samples that had been sequenced, while sequencing continued on others. She said more information would be released on Tuesday. The country of 10.7 million has been one of the worst-hit globally with 14,449 deaths so far and over 150 daily deaths most days this month.

The variant identified in Britain is believed by scientists to be more contagious, putting more pressure health systems, although it is not thought to cause more severe disease. Health Minister Jan Blatny told a news conference about 10% of recent cases were suspected to be of the new variant, which posed a risk for future load on the health system.

"Its faster spread means that it will prevail over the slower one sooner or later, so we have couple of months to react forcefully," Blatny told reporters. "(Our response) is to maintain the measures, vaccination, and try to inoculate as soon as possible, especially that part of population which is the most vulnerable," Blatny said.

The minister said the government would keep lockdown measures, including the closure of nearly all schools and most shops, in place despite signs that the number of new cases was easing, with the aim of sharply reducing the load on hospitals. A number of hospitals in several regions have said in the past weeks they were stretched to the limit, mainly due to shortages of ICU beds and staff due to infections and quarantines.

Blatny said in the longer term, the health system could handle about 2,000 COVID-19 patients while also performing other care normally, a number last seen in early October. There were 6,330 patients in hospital as of Sunday, according to health ministry data, off this month's peak of 7,460.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan approves Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Pakistan on Monday approved the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, a government statement said. The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan DRAP said the vaccine, manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group SinoPharm, ...

Guatemala ups pressure on U.S.-bound migrant caravan, clears road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The government said the road in...

Italy PM Conte comfortably wins lower house confidence vote

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte won a crucial confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, hanging on to power after a junior partner quit his coalition last week and opened a political crisis amid the raging COVID-19 pandemi...

Pope says MLK's message of non-violent protest timely now

Pope Francis is honouring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the commemoration of his birthday, saying his message of equality through peaceful means remains more timely than ever.Francis sent a message of prayer Monday to Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021