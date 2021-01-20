March will be 'very tough' in France as COVID-19 variant spreads -health expert

The COVID-19 situation in France will likely be "very tough" in the coming months, especially March, due to the emergence of a more contagious variant, the head of infectious diseases at Paris' Saint Antoine hospital said on Wednesday.

Karine Lacombe told BFM TV that more restrictive measures than the current national 6 p.m. curfew would likely be necessary in certain areas to contain the disease.

