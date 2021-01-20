UK reports record 1,820 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

Britain reported a record number of deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 1,820 people dying within 28 days of positive coronavirus test, surpassing the previous peak set a day earlier, government data showed.

The number was up from the 1,610 deaths reported on Tuesday. There were 38,905 new cases recorded on Wednesday, up from the 33,355 reported a day earlier.

