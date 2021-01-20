Maha: 68 pc of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines

On the third day of the COVID-19inoculation drive in Maharashtra, 18,166 healthcare workers or68 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries for the day wereadministered vaccine doses on Wednesday, an official releasesaid.

On Tuesday, 14,883 healthcare staffers, or 52.68 ofthe targeted beneficiaries for the day, were administeredCOVID-19 vaccine doses across 274 centres.

With this,the total of 51,650 healthcare workers havereceived the first dose of vaccines since the drive began onJanuary 16, barring Sunday and Monday when the exerciseremained suspended, it said.

''18,166 healthcare workers (68 per cent of theintended beneficiaries for the day)received the first dose ofvaccine at 267 centres across the state till 7 PMtoday. Thefinal percentage can change since the vaccination went onafter 7 PM at few centres,'' it said.

The government said that 312 out of the 18,166healthcare workers were administered Covaxin, taking the totalnumber of the beneficiaries of the Bharat Biotech-developedvaccine in Maharashtra to 881.

In Mumbai city, 666persons received the first dose ofvaccinewhile 1,062 persons were inoculated in suburbs, therelease said.

In Thane, 1,674 healthcare workers or 72.78 per centof the targetted beneficiaries for the day were administeredCOVID-19 vaccine at 23 centres during the day, an officialrelease said, adding that the total of 4,934 health workershave received the shots so far.

As many as 18,562 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent of thetarget for the first day, were given the shot across the stateon Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Mondaysaid vaccination will be conducted on four days on Tuesday,Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 285 centres in the state.

