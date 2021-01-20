Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 68 pc of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:36 IST
Maha: 68 pc of targeted recipients get COVID-19 vaccines

On the third day of the COVID-19inoculation drive in Maharashtra, 18,166 healthcare workers or68 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries for the day wereadministered vaccine doses on Wednesday, an official releasesaid.

On Tuesday, 14,883 healthcare staffers, or 52.68 ofthe targeted beneficiaries for the day, were administeredCOVID-19 vaccine doses across 274 centres.

With this,the total of 51,650 healthcare workers havereceived the first dose of vaccines since the drive began onJanuary 16, barring Sunday and Monday when the exerciseremained suspended, it said.

''18,166 healthcare workers (68 per cent of theintended beneficiaries for the day)received the first dose ofvaccine at 267 centres across the state till 7 PMtoday. Thefinal percentage can change since the vaccination went onafter 7 PM at few centres,'' it said.

The government said that 312 out of the 18,166healthcare workers were administered Covaxin, taking the totalnumber of the beneficiaries of the Bharat Biotech-developedvaccine in Maharashtra to 881.

In Mumbai city, 666persons received the first dose ofvaccinewhile 1,062 persons were inoculated in suburbs, therelease said.

In Thane, 1,674 healthcare workers or 72.78 per centof the targetted beneficiaries for the day were administeredCOVID-19 vaccine at 23 centres during the day, an officialrelease said, adding that the total of 4,934 health workershave received the shots so far.

As many as 18,562 beneficiaries, or 65 per cent of thetarget for the first day, were given the shot across the stateon Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Mondaysaid vaccination will be conducted on four days on Tuesday,Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 285 centres in the state.

PTI MR CORRNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Groups scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its no adverse observation report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.Am...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler...

Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.The presentations to the officials and their re...

Biden vows to repair America's alliances, engage with world once again

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair Americas alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021