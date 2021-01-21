Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal minister says UK COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly across country

The more contagious variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain is spreading rapidly across Portugal, pressuring the health service at a time when authorities are scrambling to tackle the country's worst outbreak since the pandemic's start. Around 20% of new COVID-19 cases being reported are of the more transmissible variant, Health Minister Marta Temido told broadcaster RTP late on Wednesday, warning that number could reach 60% as early as next week.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 06:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 06:08 IST
Portugal minister says UK COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly across country

The more contagious variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain is spreading rapidly across Portugal, pressuring the health service at a time when authorities are scrambling to tackle the country's worst outbreak since the pandemic's start.

Around 20% of new COVID-19 cases being reported are of the more transmissible variant, Health Minister Marta Temido told broadcaster RTP late on Wednesday, warning that number could reach 60% as early as next week. Portugal's daily COVID-19 cases rose 40% on Wednesday from the day before to a record 14,647, with the national health system on the verge of collapse without enough intensive care beds or human resources to treat coronavirus patients.

"The health system cannot handle this level of infections," Temido said. The European Union country of 10 million people, where authorities implemented a 15-day lockdown last week to fight the spread of the virus, also hit a record of 219 new deaths on Wednesday, up from 218 the day before.

"I feel that we are very close to the limit," Temido said. "Several hospitals in the Greater Lisbon (area) are in a complex situation ... the numbers we are facing are very powerful." Ricardo Mexia, president of the National Association of Public Health Doctors, said there were various reasons why the number of cases and deaths were increasing, including the government's decision to ease measures over the Christmas period and current cold weather.

According to Temido, the new variant is playing a role too. Under the new lockdown imposed on Friday, all non-essential services are shut and people were urged to stay home. But the government decided to keep schools open despite heavy criticism.

Temido said ministers discussed the potential closure of schools on Wednesday evening, but said a final decision would only be announced after a government meeting on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says it locked account of China's U.S. embassy over Xinjiang-related tweet

Twitter has locked the account of Chinas U.S. embassy for a tweet that defended Chinas policies in the Xinjiang region, which the U.S. social media platform said violated the firms policy against dehumanization.The Chinese Embassy account, ...

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at $2.2 bln in U.S. IPO

Munich-based luxury fashion platform Mytheresa said on Wednesday it raised 406.8 million in its U.S. initial public offering IPO, valuing the e-commerce site at 2.2 billion. The company said its offering of 15.6 million American depositary ...

Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial to Senate -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will leave the mechanics of how to proceed with former President Donald Trumps impeachment trial to the U.S. Senate, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.We are confident that ... the Senate ... c...

Alabama officers killed man who fired at them: Police

Alabama, Jan 21 APPolice in Alabama fatally shot a suspect who authorities said fired at officers multiple times.The Birmingham Police Departments south precinct was called to a neighbourhood at around 2 pm on Wednesday due to reports of sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021