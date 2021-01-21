Over 1 lakh get COVID-19 vaccine shots in AP

The total number of personswho got the coronavirus vaccine administered in Andhra Pradeshcrossed the one lakh mark on Thursday as 23,338 underwent theprocess on the sixth day.

In all, 1.14 lakh healthcare staff in the state weregiven the first dose of Covishield and Covaxin so far.

No adverse events following immunization were reportedacross the state on Thursday, the state health department saidin a bulletin.

It said 21,814 healthcare staff were given Covishieldvaccine while another 1,524 got a shot of Covaxin in Krishnadistrict only.

Krishna topped the chart with 3,880 vaccinations on thesixth day while Vizianagaram was at the bottom with just 906.

