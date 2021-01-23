France had 23,292 more COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths in last 24 hours

France registered a further 23,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the country's health ministry on Friday.

France's overall COVID-19 death toll stands at 72,647 - the seventh biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.

