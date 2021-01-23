France had 23,292 more COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths in last 24 hours

France had 23,292 more COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths in last 24 hoursReuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 00:41 IST
France registered a further 23,292 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 649 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the country's health ministry on Friday.
France's overall COVID-19 death toll stands at 72,647 - the seventh biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.
Also Read: France's hopes lift as US freezes tariffs over tech tax
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France