Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,257 to 2,134,936 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,257 to 2,134,936 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-01-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 10:37 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,257 to 2,134,936, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 349 to 51,870, the tally showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
