Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak

The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary measure and it was examining whether the measures would impact production at the site. Health officials were still investigating what caused the outbreak, a spokesman of the Hamburg health authority said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:11 IST
About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg COVID-19 outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Airbus said on Sunday about 500 of its staff had gone into quarantine after 21 workers at its aircraft factory in Hamburg tested positive for the new coronavirus. The company said the staff had been asked to stay at home as a precautionary measure and it was examining whether the measures would impact production at the site.

Health officials were still investigating what caused the outbreak, a spokesman of the Hamburg health authority said. It was also still unclear whether the workers had caught the more contagious variant of the coronavirus which was first discovered in Britain and is now rapidly spreading across Europe, he added.

Health authorities first ordered the quarantine on Friday and would probably be able to give more details on the virus type in the second half of next week, the official said. Airbus employs more than 12,000 people at its Hamburg-Finkenwerder site, making it the northern city's largest industrial employer.

"The cause of the cases is still under investigation. We are fully supporting the authorities," an Airbus spokesman said. On Saturday, health authorities put Berlin's Humboldt hospital under quarantine after 20 patients and staff tested positive for the more infectious variant.

The quarantine covered about 1,500 doctors, nurses and technicians working at the hospital as well as more than 400 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Syria floats new bank note amid soaring inflation

A new, 5,000 Syrian Lira bank note goes into circulation Sunday, the largest denomination in the country reeling from a decade of conflict and a crippling economic crisis.Syrias currency has been on a downward spiral since the conflict bega...

Israel to close airport to bring outbreak under control

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel will be closing its international airport to nearly flights as the government races to bring a raging coronavirus outbreak under control.The entry of highly contagious variants of the ...

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,68,103, death toll at

West Bengals COVID-19 tallymounted to 5,68,103 on Sunday with 389 fresh cases, whileeight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,115, thehealth department said in a bulletin.The state now has 6,323 active cases, and it hasreported a to...

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021