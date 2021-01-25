New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

New Zealand confirmed on Monday it was investigating one positive case of COVID-19 in the community that was first reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in months.

The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on Dec. 30 was of the South African variant, the COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said during a news conference.

There were no other community cases reported and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at a quarantine facility.

