New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in monthsReuters | Wellington | Updated: 25-01-2021 05:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 05:58 IST
New Zealand confirmed on Monday it was investigating one positive case of COVID-19 in the community that was first reported on Sunday, the first domestic case in months.
The infection in a 56-year-old woman who returned to New Zealand on Dec. 30 was of the South African variant, the COVID-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said during a news conference.
There were no other community cases reported and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at a quarantine facility.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- South African
- Chris Hipkins